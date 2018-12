One of the officers who approached the Daveyton resident. (Screengrab)

A resident of Daveyton on the East Rand was threatened by Ekurhuleni metro police on Sunday after he stopped to film footage of a green Lamborghini that had been pulled over by officers.

"I never see a Lambo every day," he can be heard saying as officers approach him in a video doing the rounds on social media.

The officers can be heard threatening to slap him before a brief scuffle for the cellphone ensues.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mack Mngomezulu said the driver of the Lamborghini was pulled over on suspicion of drinking and driving.

Mngomezulu said photos and footage of the scene were not permitted, particularly because no police media officer was present.

"Therefore no person, including journalists, had the right to take photographs of the incident," he told News24.

Responding to the officers' seemingly aggressive demeanour, Mngomezulu said: "The police officers are trained to act accordingly and will chase a journalist or anyone else who attempts to take pictures without permission."

Despite Mngomezulu's assertions, the South African Police Service's own regulations (standing order 156) state that journalists may not be prohibited from making visual recordings and that officers may not make threats or seize camera equipment. The Right2Know Campaign believes these rights extend to members of the public filming police activities.

News24 has reached out to the video uploader, but is yet to receive a response.