 

WATCH | President Ramaphosa goes door to door in Pampierstad

2020-01-08 10:42

Bertram Malgas

President Cyril Ramaphosa took to the streets of Pampierstad in the Northern Cape on Tuesday as part of the ANC's 108th anniversary celebrations being hosted in Kimberley.

He walked to various houses through the crowded, muddy streets, to hear more about residents' everyday needs.

Single mother Susie Sedimo was excited to host the head of state.

"I am so happy to see the president in person," she told News24.

Sedimo said she asked Ramaphosa to have the drainage system in the area fixed.

'The president must help us'

"Every time I flush my toilet, then all the sewerage comes up and floods my bathroom. Then the whole house stinks," she said.

Residents asked the government to tar the roads because heavy rainfall created muddy surfaces and countless puddles.

Masego Leboya, who has been living in the community since 2011, is worried about a lack of service delivery.

"The president must help us and fix the road because we can't walk on this road like this."

"He must help us with the road and make sure there is water in our community," she added.

Leboya admitted that even though the ANC hasn't kept its promises to South Africans, she will still celebrate the ANC's anniversary because she is a supporter through and through.


Read more on:    cyril ramaphosa  |  kimberley  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | ICYMI: Cape Town Street Parade in 60 seconds

2020-01-05 10:58

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | President Ramaphosa goes door to door in Pampierstad
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Muizenberg 10:56 AM
Road name: M5

Philippi 10:35 AM
Road name: Govan Mbeki Road

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Tuesday's results 2020-01-07 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 