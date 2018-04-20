News24  |   OLX  |   PriceCheck  |   Property24  |   Careers24  |   Spree

Mahikeng: 'If Ramaphosa doesn't act radically, government buildings could burn'

WATCH: Protesters demand punishment for Steinhoff culprits

20 April, 01:57 PM

A small protest was staged outside the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Friday, where Steinhoff's annual general meeting was live streamed.

Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa), Public Servants Association (PSA) and Congress of South African Students (Cosas) protesters demanded action over last year's accounting scandal, which saw the global retail group group's share price fall by more than 95% and wipe out more than R200bn in market capitalisation.

