WATCH: Protesting residents vandalise hall in Khayelitsha

22 June, 10:43 AM

Khayelitsha residents took to the streets to express their frustration over a lack of basic services and poor living conditions this week.

Protesters vandalised the OR Tambo Hall and burned tyres along Mew Way. The residents were unhappy that they had no access to basic services such as toilets, electricity and water.

Watch.