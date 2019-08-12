WATCH: Quick-acting Joburg firefighters extinguish blaze and save local businesses

It took the Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (JHB EMS) approximately two hours to put out a fire in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg on Friday. (Screenshot)

It took the Johannesburg Emergency Management Services approximately two hours to put out a fire in Lenasia, Johannesburg, on Friday.

"We got a call just before 19:00. We then dispatched a fire truck from the fire station in Eldorado Park," EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi, told News24.

Mulaudzi said a team of six firefighters rushed to High Point Shopping Centre, where the fire had been reported.

The shopping centre houses an number of small businesses, such as a liquor and an electrical supply store.

Mulaudzi said the cause of the fire was yet to be established.

He was unable to confirm the scale of damage, however, there were no reported injuries or fatalities.

