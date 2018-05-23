WATCH: 'Racist, anti-ANC', 'land thief', 'WMC stooge' - South African journalists read mean tweets

23 May, 02:39 PM

When it comes to mean tweets, South African journalists are usually on the receiving end of some jaw-dropping comments.

We asked a few industry heavyweights to share some of the crazy tweets they've received.

Some are racist, some are rude and some are just downright ridiculous. Watch as the journalists read and respond to the tweets here.

# Karyn Maughan does sterling job in trying to clear Thuli.s dishonest activities as PP! Probably ENCA directive on behalf of WMC — @ Rash (@Rashali9) February 16, 2017

Unfortunately WMC stooges like Adriaan Basson and his white media colleagues turn a blind eye to these achievements and continue to rake up false allegations against Jacob Zuma while ignoring state capture by culprits like Cyril Ramaphosa. — WMCLeaks Updates (@WMCLeaks_) December 30, 2017

Mandy Wiener being the worst at gloryfying white criminals. Suka. — Nomathemba?? (@MmatshepoMal) December 1, 2015

