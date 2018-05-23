News24  |   OLX  |   PriceCheck  |   Property24  |   Careers24  |   Spree

Up next

Cape Town's first desalination plant is online, but did it pass the taste test?

WATCH: 'Racist, anti-ANC', 'land thief', 'WMC stooge' - South African journalists read mean tweets

23 May, 02:39 PM

When it comes to mean tweets, South African journalists are usually on the receiving end of some jaw-dropping comments.

We asked a few industry heavyweights to share some of the crazy tweets they've received.

Some are racist, some are rude and some are just downright ridiculous. Watch as the journalists read and respond to the tweets here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Related

Follow us

SEND US YOUR VIDEO

Have you captured the next viral video? Are you on the scene of a big news event? Share your video with us and it could be featured on News24 Video! Email video@news24.com. Tweet a reply
 
 

Latest videos about South Africa

Latest videos about Sport

Latest videos about Africa

Latest videos about World