WATCH: 'Racist, anti-ANC', 'land thief', 'WMC stooge' - South African journalists read mean tweets
23 May, 02:39 PM
When it comes to mean tweets, South African journalists are usually on the receiving end of some jaw-dropping comments.
We asked a few industry heavyweights to share some of the crazy tweets they've received.
Some are racist, some are rude and some are just downright ridiculous. Watch as the journalists read and respond to the tweets here.
