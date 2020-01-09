 

WATCH | Ramaphosa calls on supporters to build ANC's legacy

2020-01-09 10:20

Bertram Malgas

Hundreds of ANC supporters packed the Mayibuye Multipurpose Centre in Galeshewe, Kimberley, as the party celebrated 108 years on Wednesday.

Delivering his address at the event, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa called on members to build the party's legacy.

"We need to get rid of all the deviant tendencies that have emerged in our ranks. Get rid of corruption in the ANC and reposition the party so it is loved more," he said.

He assured the cheering crowd that doing this would make the ANC fit for purpose and fit to continue addressing the needs of its people.

Ramaphosa also told the group that the ANC would focus on growing the province's economy by tapping into its natural resources.

"The Northern Cape is blessed with many minerals – manganese, iron ore, chrome and many others. These are the minerals we want to see properly exploited," he said.

Expropriating land 'going to happen'

"We want to export finished goods from here to other countries in the world, attracting investment, building our economy," he added.

He also confirmed that the land reform process would go ahead in the province.

"Expropriating land is what is going to happen because it is [important] to revamp the agriculture in this province."

He thanked leaders, such as struggle icon Sol Plaatje, who shaped the ANC, and urged the crowd to continue building on the legacy of its past leaders.

"We have been given a powerful instrument to change the lives of our people. We need to build it into the powerful organisation that it should be," he said.

The president sang happy birthday, before dignitaries cut a green and yellow cake.


