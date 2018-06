WATCH: Ramaphosa laments cruelty and brutality SA women endure

21 June, 11:10 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa lamented the "shame" of brutality by South African men against women when he addressed the Young Women Dialogue at the Johannesburg City Hall on Tuesday.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Women.

Watch.

