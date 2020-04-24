 

WATCH | Ramaphosa visits Covid-19 quarantine facility in Joburg

2020-04-24 19:04

Nomvelo Chalumbira

Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Health MEC Bandile Masuku showed President Cyril Ramaphosa around a field hospital on Friday that was set up at the Nasrec conference centre.

Ramaphosa also visited one of the province's food banks and Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.

At Nasrec, they did a walkabout of the quarantine or isolation facility - to gauge the province's readiness for impending Covid-19 patients.

Impressed

Ramaphosa told News24 he was impressed. 

"I have been hugely impressed with the level of preparedness of our province here in Gauteng with regards to preparations for having a quarantine area, having a place where we can treat those who are regarded as being positive with Covid-19. 

"The country now needs to be well-prepared because we are going to be reaching a peak somewhere later in August and September when we will need lots of hospital beds," he said. 

There are currently about 8 400 beds in both the private and public sector.

Makhura said the aim was to add more beds to reach 10 000. "We are adding those beds in our existing facilities including here in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. There will be additional beds, particularly in ICU, which will be used for Covid-19."

