WATCH: Ramaphosa vows to visit Marikana widows

14 April, 05:32 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa told a packed Orlando Stadium on Saturday that he will fulfil Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's wish for him to visit the Marikana widows.

The struggle stalwart had plans to lead a campaign to assist the widows and orphans who lost family members during the 2012 Marikana killings.

Speaking at her funeral in Soweto, Ramphosa said he would honour her wish for him and EFF leader Julius Malema to "heal the wounds of the Marikana widows".