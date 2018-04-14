News24  |   OLX  |   PriceCheck  |   Property24  |   Careers24  |   Spree

Up next

WATCH: Mourners arrive at the home of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

WATCH: Ramaphosa vows to visit Marikana widows

14 April, 05:32 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa told a packed Orlando Stadium on Saturday that he will fulfil Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's wish for him to visit the Marikana widows. 

The struggle stalwart had plans to lead a campaign to assist the widows and orphans who lost family members during the 2012 Marikana killings.

Speaking at her funeral in Soweto, Ramphosa said he would honour her wish for him and EFF leader Julius Malema to "heal the wounds of the Marikana widows".

Related

Follow us

SEND US YOUR VIDEO

Have you captured the next viral video? Are you on the scene of a big news event? Share your video with us and it could be featured on News24 Video! Email video@news24.com. Tweet a reply
 
 

Latest videos about South Africa

Latest videos about Sport

Latest videos about Africa

Latest videos about World