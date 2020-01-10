WATCH | Residents of Jan Kempdorp near Kimberley have little hope in the ANC

Tensions have flared at an ANC walkabout by secretary General Ace Magashule in Jan Kempdorp, sparked by corruption in the municipality



Residents of the town, situated outside of Kimberley, endured the scorching heat to welcome Magashule on Thursday.



Magashule did a blitz walkabout in the area, listening to the residents' concerns. Housing, unemployment and service delivery were some of the issues highlighted.



Kwanele Mangaliso told News24 that housing projects in the area had been stopped, leaving many without formal housing over the past five years.

"There are two housing projects that have come to a standstill. They have stopped the RDP houses and we don't know what the process is or what's going to happen," he said.

Mangaliso told News24 that he didn't think the ANC he "once believed in" would be able to retain power in the Northern Cape town.



"The thing that I am not happy with is that the ANC don't come to Jan Kempdorp. When it's election or a rally then they are here… the big expensive cars are here. People love the ANC here, but now we are fed up with them," he said.



Many of the problems in the area are said to be caused by infighting in the ANC-run Phokwane municipality. Corruption and nepotism have created factions, splitting the leadership in two.

Former councillor Crockett Adams told News24 that the suspension of a corrupt councillor had caused the tensions.



"We took a decision to suspend a municipal manager that was embroiled in corruption in the municipality. As the council, we suspended him pending an investigation… He was later found guilty and later dismissed," Adams said.

Magashule acknowledged the situation in the municipality.

"We will be sitting down with leaders and talking to them about stopping the infighting. Their fighting doesn't resolve the people's problems," he said.



Magashule was certain that the problems on the ground wouldn't detract from the party's 108th anniversary celebrations.



"This assists us in understanding and not creating a false impression about what is happening on the ground. We do listen to people, correct ourself and act where we need to act," he said.