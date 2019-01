They say hard work pays off, and in this case it comes in the form of a multimillion-rand sports car.

Business tycoon Robert Gumede surprised his son, Matana Robert Junior Gumede, with a yellow Porsche GT3 for passing his 2018 matric exams.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the 18-year-old can't hold back his excitement as the keys are handed to him.

In another video, Matana is seen hugging his father who goes on to say "well done".

The car is priced between R2.8m and R3.2m.

His brother Themba wrote on the post: "So as a family we decided to fool my little brother and made him believe that he got the Boxster S. Yes he was happy... But wait and see his reaction to what we ACTUALLY him. Proud of you little bro! (sic)"

He later retweeted a clip of them driving through the streets of Mpumalanga.

Gumede made most of his money in the IT industry through Gijima Holdings.