One of the armed men grabs the bag from the vehicle. (Screengrab)

A motorist was robbed of his Rolex watch in Morningside, Sandton on Tuesday.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the driver and a passenger of a white VW are robbed at gunpoint at a traffic light on Middle Road.

Two armed men on either side of the car reach inside the vehicle and grab items, before jumping into another car and fleeing.

Sandton police spokesperson Granville Meyer said the driver's Rolex watch and the passenger's bag were taken.

He said a case of armed robbery had been opened.

"No arrests were made and the case is still under investigation," Meyer added.