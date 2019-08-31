WATCH | SA filmmakers take on the mighty Okavango River in new series

The story of Dereck and Beverly Joubert's romance is intimately intertwined with their 40-year love affair with Botswana.



The South African filmmakers have been captivating audiences with their wildlife films for decades, and have been passionate conservationists for many years too.

But with the release of their brand new four-part series about the Okavango, their story comes full circle.

Speaking to News24 ahead of the release, the Jouberts reflect on a deeply personal four-year journey to complete their latest piece of work, fraught with personal and professional challenges that included Beverly's brush with death after a buffalo attacked the couple in 2017.

ALSO READ: SA NatGeo explorers Dereck and Beverly Joubert share intimate details of near-fatal buffalo charge

Okavango: River of Dreams premieres in Ireland and the UK on September 1 and will be screened in Africa and Europe on September 5.

Watch the full trailer here.



