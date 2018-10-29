WATCH: Scary dashcam footage shows how two trucks collide head-on in Mpumalanga

29 October, 10:36 AM

Two trucks collided head-on and a third was pushed off the road from Bethel to Kriel in Mpumalanga on Friday.

Dashcam footage from one of the trucks showed the chaotic scene, which involved four heavy vehicles taking up two lanes.

Spokesperson for the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Joseph Mabuza, said three people were taken to hospital.

One had moderate injuries and the other two had light injuries.

"The scene was cleared and the road is open to traffic," Mabuza told News24.