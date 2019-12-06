WATCH | Sea Point drowning: Three teens memorialised at funeral service

Family and friends of three teenagers who drowned in Sea Point turned up in their numbers at St George's Cathedral on Friday morning to bid their loved ones farewell.



Annastasia Kashidi Moshi, Samuel Sanga Ndala and John Uwamungu Damour - who drowned at Rocklands Beach - were remembered at the funeral service.

The teens were caught in a rip current after entering the water on November 24.

"Our children… This is an entire generation that is gone," one community member told News24.

Moshi, a Grade 11 pupil at Eben Dönges High School in Kraaifontein, was a keen athlete and enjoyed writing poetry.

She will be missed by her teachers and friends who said she always stood up for them.

"I didn't know this would be my last year with her. We made plans for career day next year and even started planning for our matric ball," a close friend told the crowd, while fighting back the tears.

"I'm here for all our friends, to say goodbye. May you rest in peace Anna."

Reverend Alan Storey of the Central Methodist Mission delivered the sermon. He directed his message to the teens' friends who were at the beach on the day of the incident.

"I know you are replaying what happened over and over in your mind. You are seeing it, again and again. What people said, what you felt and what you saw," he said.

"You are not responsible and please don't feel guilty for what happened on that day."

The teens will be buried at the Maitland cemetery. The fourth teen was buried last week according to Muslim rites.