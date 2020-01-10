 

WATCH | See Rover run: Terrier finds new home after previous owner broke its leg to test his strength

2020-01-10 14:34

Nomvelo Chalumbira

Rover the terrier has a new home and family – away from his previous owner, a teen Bloemfontein bodybuilder who broke the dog's leg to test his physical strength.

And Japie Victor told News24 he was happy to be selected out of hundreds of people to adopt the canine, especially because he believes their stories are similar.

Victor was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2014 and after his body rejected chemotherapy, he was told he might never walk again.

But he made a full recovery two years later and was given a second chance at life - much like Rover. 

"We both lost something but gained something in the end," he said.

"I believe God gave me Rover. I am very happy. He surprises me every day with how strong he is getting. He's a very charming and sweet dog who loves it when you give him hugs."

Victor said Rover was doing well and adjusted to using only three legs.

"In the beginning, he was suffering with the stairs but now he can go up and down with no problems. He is healthy, eating well and runs very fast. Every day he gets stronger," he said.

Bloemfontein SPCA inspector Duan Matthee told News24 that Rover's leg had to be amputated after it was snapped in half.

"There was too much damage to the hip so he couldn't get a prosthetic leg," he explained.

Despite all the trauma and rehabilitation, the animal welfare organisation said Rover was doing well and getting stronger every day.

"He is doing fantastic, gaining weight again and training to use only three legs," said Matthee. 

"It was difficult to see Rover go through what he went through. What that boy did to him was horrific. But seeing him take his first steps again, it was heart-warming."

The SPCA is still looking for the teenager, who fled.

Read more on:    bloemfontein  |  animals
