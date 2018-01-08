WATCH: Shocking video of woman robbed in Killarney, Johannesburg

A chilling video of a woman being robbed in broad daylight near Killarney Mall in Johannesburg has emerged on Facebook.

The video, which was posted to a Facebook group called Intelligence Bureau SA, has had over 56 000 views so far.

In the clip, a woman is standing on the street and talking on her phone, apparently waiting for the traffic light to turn green.

A man – who is also “texting” on his phone − begins to pass her, but then turns around and walks right up behind her.

Just as the woman is about to cross the road at the traffic light, the alleged robber sneaks up behind her and snatches her phone from her hand before running into a getaway car that drove up in front of the woman while she was crossing.

