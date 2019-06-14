WATCH: Shootout outside Newtown mosque, no injuries reported

A shootout ensued between security guards and armed suspects outside a mosque in Newtown, Johannesburg. (Screengrab)

Gauteng police say no injuries were reported after an armed robbery outside a mosque in Johannesburg on Friday afternoon.

A video of the incident has been shared several times on social media.

In it, a shootout ensues between the armed suspects and security guards outside the Hamidia Musjid Mosque in Newtown.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini confirmed that shots were fired at security guards in a bakkie outside the mosque.

"The security guards backed away as they were under fire, allowing the suspects to steal the money," said Dlamini.

"What we know so far is that a substantial amount of money was taken but we cannot confirm the amount."

Social media posts suggested that the stolen money was from a collection during a prayer session at the mosque. However, Dlamini could not confirm this.

A case of armed robbery has been opened.