 

WATCH | Shoppers duck for cover as armed men rob cash-in-transit van in Marabastad

2020-02-05 14:35

Bertram Malgas

The Marabastad Market Stalls in Pretoria resembled something from the set of an action movie, complete with shoppers ducking for cover, when armed men robbed a cash-in-transit vehicle last week.

A G4S security guard was leaving Goolam's Cash & Carry with a money bag when the robbers struck on Wednesday, January 29.

RELATED: WATCH | Bogus cash-in-transit guards make off with cash, valuables in Alberton

Video footage of the incident shows the robbers running down a side alley, guns blazing, before holding up the guard and demanding the money. The guard hands over the bag, before running for cover.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili told News24 that four men with pistols and rifles had overpowered the security guard.

"The suspects then robbed him of the cash and fled the scene in a white Ford Ranger. No injuries were reported," she said.

No arrests have been made.


Read more on:    pretoria  |  crime  |  cash in transit heists
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Bogus cash-in-transit guards make off with cash, valuables in Alberton

2020-02-04 14:24

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | SAA in spotlight at state capture inquiry
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:20 PM
Road name: M3 Philip Kgosana Drive Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 15:19 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
2 winners bag Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-02-04 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 