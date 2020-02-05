WATCH | Shoppers duck for cover as armed men rob cash-in-transit van in Marabastad

The Marabastad Market Stalls in Pretoria resembled something from the set of an action movie, complete with shoppers ducking for cover, when armed men robbed a cash-in-transit vehicle last week.

A G4S security guard was leaving Goolam's Cash & Carry with a money bag when the robbers struck on Wednesday, January 29.

Video footage of the incident shows the robbers running down a side alley, guns blazing, before holding up the guard and demanding the money. The guard hands over the bag, before running for cover.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili told News24 that four men with pistols and rifles had overpowered the security guard.



"The suspects then robbed him of the cash and fled the scene in a white Ford Ranger. No injuries were reported," she said.

No arrests have been made.



