WATCH | Shot security guard airlifted to hospital after Hurlingham house robbery

A security guard who was shot in the head by four alleged house robbers in Hurlingham, Sandton, on Tuesday morning was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

It is believed the guard was responding to a house alarm. A police officer was also wounded in the same incident.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters told News24 they have launched a manhunt.

She said a 52-year-old woman was at home with other family members, a helper and their gardener when four armed suspects allegedly stormed into the house, threatening to shoot them.

The suspects made off with jewellery, laptops and other valuables.

"A security guard responded to the alarm and was allegedly shot by the suspects on his arrival at the house," Peters said. "The man was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention to injuries he sustained to his upper body."

The suspects fled in a white bakkie.

Peters confirmed a police vehicle was also struck by bullets and a police officer was rushed to hospital after sustaining injuries to his upper body.

She said it was unclear if the shots were directed at the police or if the car was hit by stray bullets.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell told News24 paramedics were on scene shortly after 11:00.

He confirmed Netcare's specialised helicopter ambulance had airlifted the security guard to a nearby hospital.

Campbell said the police officer had suffered moderate injuries when he was grazed by a bullet.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst told News24 the security guard had sustained an entry-exit wound to the head.

Peters said two cases of attempted murder have been opened along with the case of house robbery.