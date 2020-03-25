 

WATCH | 'Some of us will starve' - Khayelitsha residents frustrated over looming lockdown

2020-03-25 08:19

Bertram Malgas

Many residents of Khayelitsha in Cape Town are unhappy about the 21-day lockdown that President Cyril Ramaphosa imposed on Monday evening.

The president has called on all South Africans to stay indoors starting at 23:59 on Thursday the 26 March. Only a handful of workers, including essential services will be allowed to continue doing business as usual. 

Speaking to News24, residents of Khayelitsha shared their frustrations after listening to the president's orders. 

"He could have asked people in the informal settlements for advice going forward, he could have had a better plan," Vuyokazi Dini said.

"There are a lot of people that are currently receiving money from Sassa, he could have given those people food vouchers. So that they could have something to eat during this lockdown."

READ | National lockdown: South Africans will still be able to access their social grant payments

While Shaun Skuze thought the president made a good speech, he said the government didn't make any effort to help people living in shacks.

"Look at the distances we need to adhere to avoid the coronavirus. We need to be one meter apart from each other. Where I live my neighbour and their neighbour's houses are not even one meter apart from each other," he explained. 

Skuze said these living conditions will make the nationwide lockdown very difficult for him and his fellow residents. 

"The health department must look at where the most populated areas are and look at supplying them with masks and gloves for free." 

He expressed his concern for small businesses, and their ability to survive the lockdown. 

"While the president and his cabinet ministers are safe at home, who is going to put food on the tables of the guy that sells cigarettes at the taxi rank?" he asked.

"He can make as much speeches as he wants to, but he is not on the ground with the people where the thing is happening." 

