WATCH: #SONA2018 - live analysis at Parly precinct from 17h00

16 February, 02:39 PM

Newly-elected president Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the 2018 State of the Nation Address on Friday evening. Watch our live studio analysis from the Parliamentary precinct from 17h00. 

Our News24 politics and parliamentary team will have a range of guests in the hot seat, including analysis from Asanda Ngoasheng (political analyst), Lawson Naidoo (Casac executive secretary) and Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize (Minister of Higher Education and Training) amongst others. 


