WATCH | Springbok supporter Roger Federer watched RWC final at the hairdresser

Swiss tennis veteran Roger Federer was at the barber getting a fresh haircut when the Springboks were crowned Rugby World Cup champions in November last year.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner told reporters in Cape Town that he had double-booked himself with a barber's appointment during the Rugby World Cup final and watched the match while getting a haircut.



"With all the travelling, you forget what's going on in the rest of the world," Federer said.

The tennis star, who's mother is from South Africa, sent the Springboks a message of support ahead of the 2019 tournament.

In the CNN video, Federer says: "Let's go, Springboks, you guys can do it... I'm your not number one fan because I don't know all the rules, but I will be supporting you."

Federer said he watched the World Cup final at the hairdressers and stood alone in the street afterwards as he watched Springbok captain Siya Kolisi lift the Webb Ellis Cup.



He posted a second video on social media, this time congratulating the Bokke on their achievement.



In this video Federer expressed his hope to meet Kolisi, soon.



