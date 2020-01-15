WATCH | Ssssnack time: Two-metre black mamba found at Durban business premises after it had 'a biggish meal'

It could have been on a lunch break and curled itself up for a post-snack nap.

But, according to snake catcher Jason Arnold of Universal Reptiles, the heat probably had something to do with the fact that a 2.1-metre black mamba with a large bulge in its abdomen, curled up in a stack of pallets at a business premises in Verulam, Durban, on Monday.

"It had definitely eaten a biggish meal. Maybe a couple of rats or a small chicken," Arnold told News24.

After using a flashlight to get a better glimpse, he spotted the slithery reptile.

"Mambas are going to come for your kittens"

Arnold said he has seen an increase in black mamba activity between December and January. And the heat seems to have something to do with the increase.

"It's not only because of the heat but when it's hot, their metabolisms increase which means they digest food more quickly. This means they're hunting more and we see an increase in activity," he said.

According to the snake handler, the black mambas tend to prey on kittens.

"So much so that if I'm called into an area to rescue a snake and I see kittens, I warn people: 'You better be careful because the mambas are going to come for your kittens'," he said.