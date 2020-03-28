WATCH | ‘Stay safe for 21 days, we’ll all be alright, we’re going to heaven’ - homeless man

News24  |   OLX  |   PriceCheck  |   Property24  |   Careers24  |   Spree

28 March, 09:44 PM

Thabo May is a homeless man who sleeps on a bench at the Sea Point promenade in Cape Town.

He told News24 on Saturday he was waiting for police to pick him up and take him to a place of safety.

He was one of a few homeless people left on the usually buzzing promenade.

May is aware of the 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, but says he is not scared of the virus.

Instead, his message for South Africans is: "Stay safe for 21 days, we'll all be alright, we're going to heaven."

