WATCH | Sticky fingers: Joburg chocolate heist caught on camera

Police in Johannesburg are still on the hunt for 16 suspects following a robbery at Jet Park in Boksburg on Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, the suspects arrived in two trucks at approximately 21:30.

He said the 16 robbers, one of whom was a woman, entered the company and held employees and security guards at gunpoint.

They then ordered employees to load boxes of chocolate into their truck.

Footage has emerged of the incident online.

The value of the chocolates cannot be confirmed at this stage.

"The suspects also took cellphones from employees and drove off," Masondo added.

No injuries were reported during the crime.

"We are appealing to the community that if anyone has any information that can assist with the investigation to please come forward," he said.

Police have opened a case of business robbery and have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

They are yet to make an arrest.

