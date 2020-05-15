WATCH | Surfers break lockdown regulations to catch some waves in Kommetjie

Kommetjie's surfing community is split down the middle, with many of them obeying the lockdown regulations - remaining out of the ocean and off the beach - while some are braving the threat of being arrested to catch some waves.

One surfer, who contacted News24 and requested to remain anonymous, said that he was "disgusted" by these "selfish" surfers disregarding the lockdown regulations.

"[I] find it ridiculous that the community of Kommetjie have continued to surf in lockdown... There are thousands of surfers around the country waiting patiently to get back in the water, but we have to adhere to the rules... Other beaches you can't even step on the sand without being fined or arrested," he wrote in an email.

He complained that even professional surfers are staying out of the water and losing their sponsors and money as a result, but these surfers think they are above the law.

"There are hundreds of surfers really getting annoyed by these guys," he told News24.

Professional sailor and surfer Joe Speakman said that the majority of surfers feel like they can surf "safely" while maintaining physical distance. He also said that he understands why the surfers are breaking the regulations, but he still feels a little "disappointed".

"It drags us down a little bit. I think the way for us to get in the water is to abide by the rules and hopefully they'll just open up the rules sooner rather than later. I'm worried that they're going to prevent us from going in the water for longer now," he said.

Some community members standing on the deck at the beach were impartial. They said there were more important things to worry about than the surfers in the ocean, and that, if someone chooses to go surfing, they must be willing to face the consequences.

"I don't believe that being out at sea is going to spread the virus. I think there are worse things spreading the virus than being out at sea," said missionary Bernice Anderson.

Fisherman and surfer Philippe Carosin said that people should be able to do anything that is safe, within their 5km radius.

"The government should respect us, and believe in us, that we know what the right and wrong things are to do. We're not idiots," he said.

Carosin also said that people who want to go paddling in the sea or fish off the banks should be allowed to, as long as they are living within a 5km radius.

"They wouldn't stand a chance of giving anybody else Covid-19," he said.