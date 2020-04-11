 

WATCH | Surviving Covid-19: Former paratrooper speaks out, backs Ramaphosa's extended lockdown

2020-04-11 08:39

Murray Williams

A Cape Town Covid-19 survivor has celebrated his victory over the deadly novel coronavirus - and publicly backed President Cyril Ramaphosa's extended lockdown.

Hector Eliott is the managing director of Bearfish Strategic Services in Hout Bay. What began as a routine operation on his leg, ended with him in ICU, with his life in grave danger.

"I had an oxygen mask and nose-pipe - I was sh***ing, vomiting, sweating buckets. It was incredibly nasty," he told News24.

In the midst of his ordeal: "I realised why people quit chemotherapy."

But Eliott pulled through, and Friday was his first day out of quarantine.

The engineer, former paratrooper, marathon runner and long-distance swimmer has now offered personal words of encouragement to fellow-South Africans, and people around the world.

Hector Eliott, covid-19(Hector Eliott. Image: Supplied)

