WATCH | Surviving Covid-19: Former paratrooper speaks out, backs Ramaphosa's extended lockdown

A Cape Town Covid-19 survivor has celebrated his victory over the deadly novel coronavirus - and publicly backed President Cyril Ramaphosa's extended lockdown.
Hector Eliott is the managing director of Bearfish Strategic Services in Hout Bay. What began as a routine operation on his leg, ended with him in ICU, with his life in grave danger.
"I had an oxygen mask and nose-pipe - I was sh***ing, vomiting, sweating buckets. It was incredibly nasty," he told News24.
In the midst of his ordeal: "I realised why people quit chemotherapy."
READ | Hasty virus lockdown lift could spark 'deadly resurgence': WHO
But Eliott pulled through, and Friday was his first day out of quarantine.
The engineer, former paratrooper, marathon runner and long-distance swimmer has now offered personal words of encouragement to fellow-South Africans, and people around the world.
(Hector Eliott. Image: Supplied)
For more on the novel coronavirus and other stories listen to our podcast here on SoundCloud