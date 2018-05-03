WATCH: Suspected arsonist ends up in flames during bus strike

03 May, 01:36 PM

Video footage has emerged of a suspected arsonist accidentally setting himself alight during the protracted national bus strike on Friday, April 27.



The fully-loaded Eldo Coaches bus made a routine stop on Freedom Day when two men approached the vehicle with a container that contained a flammable substance.

In the video clip, one of the men can be seen casually opening the rear engine compartment as his accomplice hastily pours the substance from the container into what appears to be a plastic jug.

The jug's contents are frantically spread all over the engine and a significant amount spilled onto the ground.

It is at this point that the tables turn.

As they ignite the substance, one of them becomes engulfed in flames while the other barely escapes the sudden inferno.

The bus company has confirmed that the man survived the incident and the matter has been reported to the police.



"We are trying our utmost to minimise the risk to our passengers, staff and drivers with various security measures being implemented," Eldo Coaches spokesperson Mothei Makhetha told News24.

Western Cape SAPS spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said neither of the two men have been apprehended.

"A case of malicious damage to property was opened for investigation and detectives are in pursuit of the suspects involved," she told News24.