WATCH: Suspected KZN robbers arrested after high-speed police chase ends in dramatic crash

A high speed chase came to a screeching halt on Wednesday after the driver of a getaway car lost control of the vehicle in Durban. (Supplied)

A high-speed chase came to a screeching halt after the driver of a getaway car lost control of the vehicle in KwaMashu on Wednesday.



"Three suspects, aged between 21 and 30, were apprehended at the scene. Two suspects sustained injuries and were taken to hospital, where they are held under police guard," KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said in a statement.

The three men started their spree at 04:00 in the morning, when they forcibly entered a woman’s house in Sunningdale, north of Durban.

According to police, they attacked the victim and stole her television, jewellery, cellphones and other household items.

ALSO READ: Farmer's chilling words to his wife before robbery: 'They're coming'

The men loaded all the items into the victim’s vehicle and sped off.

The victim activated her home alarm, which alerted police and her security company Marshall Security, who supplied News24 with the footage above.

Both the police and Marshall Security pursued the vehicle until it crashed near Duffs Road in KwaMashu.

