WATCH: Suspects blow up ATM, rob garage in Orange Farm

09 January, 12:10 PM

CCTV footage showing three men blowing up and robbing sections of a BP garage in Orange Farm, Johannesburg, has been circulating on social media. Watch.

The incident happened in the early hours of the morning on the 4th of January.



"Two of the suspects pointed firearms at the garage workers, and forced them to the back," Police Spokesperson Captain Fikile Funda told News24, when asked about the video.



"The workers said they heard a loud noise, and that's when they realised that there was a bomb.



"The suspects were outside and found that a Standard Bank ATM was attached to the garage, which they also proceeded to blow up."



An undisclosed amount of money was taken.



"In the vicinity, police officers saw smoke coming from the garage," Funda added. "Suspects shot at police, and police fired back."



12 empty rifle cartridges were found on the scene, as well as three from a 9mm, and two projectiles. Nobody was injured and no arrests have been made.

