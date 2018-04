WATCH: Tall ship built for sailors of all abilities docks in Cape Town

09 April, 04:14 PM

Cape Town - Step aboard the Tenacious - a tall ship purpose-built for a crew comprising both able-bodied sailors and those with disabilities, that docked in Cape Town recently.

The vessel was constructed through the Jubilee Sailing Trust by 1 500 volunteers in the 1990s before setting sail on its maiden voyage in September 2000.