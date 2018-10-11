WATCH: The great VBS heist… by the numbers

11 October, 05:00 PM

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) dropped an explosive report into looting at VBS Mutual Bank this week.

The report, by advocate Terry Motau, details the transactions that led to a collapse of the financial institution.

The SARB placed VBS under curatorship in March due to a liquidity crisis.

It is alleged that looting to the tune of about R2bn took place and Motau said those implicated in the looting should be dealt with accordingly.

"I recommend that the Prudential Authority refers complaints about these persons to the relevant professional bodies having jurisdiction so that steps can be taken to strip them of their status," he said.

Here are the big numbers you need to know.