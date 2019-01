A video of a truck driver valiantly fighting off a suspected robber who broke into his truck while he was sleeping inside has surfaced on social media.

The heavy vehicle, with two drivers, had stopped to check its tyres and load close to the Mooi River Toll Plaza on Tuesday morning, an anonymous source with close knowledge of the incident told News24.

"While one of the drivers was outside, the other was inside the cab sleeping."

"One of the suspects held him at knife point and took the TomTom GPS unit, along with other personal items," the source said.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, the suspects fled the scene when the driver who was outside the vehicle shouted to a nearby traffic police post for assistance.

"A case of theft out of a motor vehicle was opened at the Mooi River police station," Zwane said.

