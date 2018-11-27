WATCH: Three trucks set alight at Joburg packaging industry protest

27 November, 02:38 PM

Police are on the hunt for the culprits who set alight three trucks at a packaging industry strike in the east of Johannesburg this week.

Emergency services personnel, who were alerted to the blaze that engulfed a fleet of vehicles in Isando on Monday, suspect that the striking workers were responsible for the blaze. But police have not confirmed this.

By the time emergency personnel arrived at the scene, the striking workers had already left the area, Ekurhuleni emergency medical services spokesperson William Ntladi told News24.

He said it took fire fighters from five different districts to control the flames.

"We were able to extinguish the fire but the damage was already done," said Ntladi.

The trucks weren't carrying any explosive items – only empty plastic containers.

"The trucks were on their way to collect oil and grease," Ntladi added.

There were no fatalities. The three truck drivers were injured and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele would only say that the motive was unknown and that a case of malicious damage to property was under investigation.

