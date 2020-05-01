 

WATCH | Timelapse: Capetonians flock to Sea Point promenade to exercise as lockdown Level 4 starts

2020-05-01 13:08

They emerged one by one in the dark of the early morning as thick mist formed a blanket on the Sea Point promenade in Cape Town - and as the sun started to break through, it looked like hundreds of walkers, joggers and cyclists had converged on this popular strip that stood empty for a month.

Aljoscha Kohlstock captured the 06:00 to 09:00 exercise period permitted under Level 4 regulations, which come into effect at midnight.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, in a recent briefing, said that some 22 000 submissions had been received, requesting exercise under Level 4. 

The new regulations permit you to walk, run or cycle within a 5km radius of your home. But no group activities are allowed.

WATCH | Timelapse: Capetonians flock to Sea Point promenade to exercise as lockdown Level 4 starts
