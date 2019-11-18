 

WATCH | Tourist robbed of goods worth R100 000 in driveway of Morningside hotel

2019-11-18 21:12

Bertram Malgas

A 69-year-old UK tourist didn't even have time to properly acclimatise to South Africa, before being robbed in the driveway of a hotel in Morningside on Sunday. 

The man was travelling in an Uber from the OR Tambo International Airport. 

CCTV cameras captured the moment two armed men pounce on the vehicle. A third suspect then grabs the items worth R100 000, from the boot of the car before all three flee the scene.  

"A case of armed robbery was opened at Sandton police station," national police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili told News24.

"A 69-year-old man was allegedly robbed of personal items valued about R100 000, at the gate of a hotel in Morningside on arrival from the OR Tambo International Airport yesterday."

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating the matter. 

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Crowds loot alcohol from scene of fatal truck accident

2019-11-18 17:54

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Tourist robbed of goods worth R100 000 in driveway of Morningside hotel
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:05 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Bellville South 12:58 PM
Road name: Robert Sobukwe Road Both Ways

Both Ways
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two winners on Monday 43 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 