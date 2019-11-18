WATCH | Tourist robbed of goods worth R100 000 in driveway of Morningside hotel

A 69-year-old UK tourist didn't even have time to properly acclimatise to South Africa, before being robbed in the driveway of a hotel in Morningside on Sunday.

The man was travelling in an Uber from the OR Tambo International Airport.

CCTV cameras captured the moment two armed men pounce on the vehicle. A third suspect then grabs the items worth R100 000, from the boot of the car before all three flee the scene.

"A case of armed robbery was opened at Sandton police station," national police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili told News24.

"A 69-year-old man was allegedly robbed of personal items valued about R100 000, at the gate of a hotel in Morningside on arrival from the OR Tambo International Airport yesterday."

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating the matter.