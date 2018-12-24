 

WATCH: 'Traffic cop of the century' keeps his cool during confrontation with motorist

2018-12-24 16:37
A traffic officer deals with a motorist in Vryheid.

Video

A traffic officer has been applauded for staying composed during a confrontation with a motorist in Vryheid, north of KwaZulu-Natal.

In a video of the officer, which surfaced last week, the motorist can be heard shouting and demanding to know why he is getting a fine.

"I'm giving you a ticket for parking in the wrong parking," the officer responds. 

However, the motorist continues to dispute that he committed an offence.

The officer then goes on to tell the motorist that, if he is unhappy, he can dispute the validity of the ticket in court.

But the motorist argues that he did nothing wrong and that he only assisted his sister when a parking attendant apparently harassed her.

"Enjoy the rest of your day," the officer says as he walks away. But the motorist follows him and continues speaking.

He then accuses the officer of trying to run him over.

As the video continues, the officer can be heard saying: "You can record me for as much as you want to record me, but I'm going to arrest you for interfering in my official capacity."

People on social media have since commended the manner in which the officer handled the situation.

One person commented: "We need these kind of police in our country... you can see that he is well trained and knows his job. His decision making is not emotional based(sic). Keep up the good work."

Another said the officer responded to the motorist in a professional manner.

"Well, this is something different. He handled himself is such a professional manner. And in my opinion, the guy was looking for trouble or something to record. And all he got was a brilliant cop," she wrote.

"Traffic cop of the century! They must award this man for his professionalism," someone else wrote.

Attempts to reach the Vryheid traffic department have been unsuccessful.

