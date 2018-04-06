WATCH: Trevor Manuel calls on Magashule to account for Winnie's Brandfort house money

06 April, 11:12 AM

An angry former finance minister Trevor Manuel, has questioned the Free State government's failure to restore Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's house in Brandfort.

Manuel was speaking at a memorial service held for her at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Thursday.

Madikizela-Mandela died in Johannesburg on Monday at the age of 81.

Mam' Winnie was exiled to Brandfort and lived in the house for 10 years. The Free State government had planned to convert it into a museum.

Earlier this week, embattled former Free State premier Ace Magashule visited Madikizela-Mandela's home in Soweto, Johannesburg.

Speaking to journalists outside the house after his visit, Magashule denied any wrongdoing and said the museum would be built.