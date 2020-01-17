 

WATCH | Two Prasa stations closed indefinitely after mass vandalism

2020-01-17 19:11

Nomvelo Chalumbira

The Passenger Railway Agency of South Africa (Prasa) released footage of two Gauteng train stations that have been closed, with services suspended due to vandalism in December 2019.

The stations are Booysens in Johannesburg and Knights station in Kaalfontein.

In a statement, the agency said an unprecedented spike in mass vandalism, theft of electrical wires, lack of electrical lines and the destruction of infrastructure have resulted in a majority of sections across regional railway services being closed down.

It had suffered severe disruption in commuter services as a result.

Prasa said it had implemented various interventions to reduce the delay and cancellation of services.

Diesel locomotives will be taken to areas with no overhead power to run trains.

The rail agency had also focused security in high-crime hot spots and expedited all procurement contracts for spares and other critical services.

'Unpredictable operational pattern'

"A functional electrical line is critical in delivering a reliable service. As it stands now, our electrical lines are being vandalised and stolen, creating an unpredictable operational pattern for both ourselves as the service providers and customers," Zwelakhe Mayaba, Acting Prasa Rail CEO said.

"The enormity of the task to rebuild substations and related support infrastructure cannot be underestimated, there simply are no quick fixes," Mayaba added. 

He extended his apology to all stakeholders and customers for the current situation and explained the frustrating circumstances the SOE finds itself operating under.

"The environment we operate in is marred by ongoing vandalism," he said.

"Vast amounts of money have been spent on repairing the infrastructure, only to have thieves return, armed to the teeth in most cases, to harvest our infrastructure. Our current interventions will only succeed if there is a change in the public's perception that Prasa assets are critical to the functioning of passenger rail service," he said.

Read more on:    prasa  |  south africa  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Twins get each other through matric after surviving being shot by their mother

2020-01-17 12:43

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | New footage emerges of 'Kyalami street brawl'
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Eerste River 15:31 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

Richwood 09:09 AM
Road name: Tygerberg Valley Road

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One winner on Thursday 2020-01-16 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 