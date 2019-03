Five armed robbers loaded an entire social grants ATM onto the back of a small getaway bakkie at a local Spar. Watch. WATCH

Police are looking for the perpetrators of an ATM bombing and robbery in Delmas, Mpumalanga in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police said six or seven people pulled up to a Standard Bank ATM situated in Sarel Cilliers Street in three luxury cars – a white Lexis, a Jaguar and a silver VW Tiguan.

On CCTV footage, they can be seen waiting on the pavement before an explosion occurs. They then rush in.

Delmas police spokesperson Captain Carla Hartley said the incident happened at around 01:19.

"There are four ATMs there and the one on the right was bombed first. They went inside and bombed the safe too," she said.

She said the suspects wore balaclavas and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Hartley added that a case of business robbery had been opened and police were following a lead.

