WATCH: Video shows biker robbed at gunpoint in Edenvale

21 November, 03:48 PM

A motorcyclist was robbed of goods and cash in Edenvale, east of Johannesburg, on the corner of Terrace Road and Smith Avenue on Tuesday.

A video that has been circulating on social media shows the biker being cut off by a white vehicle at the intersection.

Speaking to a community newspaper, the biker said he noticed a black BMW following him on the freeway and when he used the off-ramp.

He said the vehicle disappeared when he decided to drive toward Terrance Road because there was more traffic.

Edenvale Police spokesperson Captain Jean Olckers confirmed that the suspects were armed.

He said the incident happened around 11:00 on Tuesday and the biker didn't sustain any serious injuries.

"Three armed suspects travelling in a white VW Golf stopped the motorcyclist and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of goods and cash," Olckers told News24.

The matter is under investigation and a case of armed robbery has been opened.

