Residents of Hartenbos Heuwels watch as firefighters work on an engulfed house. (Screengrab)

Residents of Hartenbos Heuwels in Mossel Bay are picking up the pieces after a veld fire raged through the coastal town.

The fire destroyed two homes in the area and a firefighter was injured.

Jacqui Swanepoel, who has lived in Mossel Bay for 32 years, said the stench of the fire was still in the air.

"Although there were only two properties that were completely lost. There were a few other properties with damage," she said.

"Our local fire department was great! Thanks to them, there were only two properties lost."

There had been no evacuations on Monday, however Swanepoel told News24 that there was "chaos", as some could not reach their homes due to road closures.

Mossel Bay municipal spokesperson Rowena Hendricks said on Monday that firefighters were working against strong winds to bring the fire under control.

They had also received assistance from the George and Garden Route district municipalities as well as aerial support from Working on Fire and Mossel Bay Helicopters.