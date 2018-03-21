WATCH: Waiting for dignity | A 360 video story

21 March, 08:41 AM

Cape Town - Residents of Europe informal settlement say they will not be celebrating Human Rights Day due to the lack of dignified sanitation.

These residents say they have been living in dire conditions since the dawn of democracy. Their biggest challenges are bucket system toilets, crime and unemployment. The community says it has lost hope due to government's broken promises.

Vusumzi Bhaso lives in a shack with his wife and two young children. The father from Idutywa moved to Europe settlement 20 years ago. He is unemployed and relies on handouts from people to feed his family.

His main concern is that the bucket toilets cause a rash on the skin of his children.



He says the toilets are serviced regularly, but in the process they pose a health hazard.

"In most cases they are left uncovered with the dirt showing," he told News24.

Vusumzi's family does not feel safe going to the toilets at night due to criminals operating in the area. They have resorted to using a bucket that is emptied in the mornings.

Fellow community member Zanele Ntshinga relies on her child support grants and her mother's pension. Her frustration regarding the bucket toilets is that they are left next to houses and taps on collection day and children play with them.