WATCH: Hero US pilot praised for safely landing flight after engine blows, passenger sucked out of window

19 April, 12:45 PM

Captain Tammie Jo Shults has been hailed as a hero for safely landing a Southwest Airlines flight after one of its engines blew at 30 000 feet.

In a Facebook Live video recorded by one of the passengers, Marty Matinez, people could be seen putting on oxygen masks as the plane rattled in the air.

READ: Passenger goes on Facebook Live as plane makes emergency landing

One female was sucked towards a broken window. She was pulled back by fellow passengers, but later died of blunt force trauma to her head, neck and torso.



Shults, a former US Navy pilot, was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after departing from New York en route to Dallas.

The surviving passengers thanked her for getting them to safety.