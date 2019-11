Luyanda Botha, accused of murdering UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana, appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s court on Thursday. (Bertram Malgas, News24)

Prosecutor Rodney de Kock read out the charges against him. Botha faces two counts of rape, one count of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The case has been transferred to the Western Cape High Court and will resume on November 15.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the State was ready for the trial to start.