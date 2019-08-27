WATCH | Who was Gavin Watson and why is the timing of his death significant?

Controversial businessman Gavin Watson was killed when his car collided with a concrete pillar in Johannesburg on Monday.

As the first journalist to expose wrongdoing at Watson's company, Bosasa, News24's editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson unpacks the significance of the former CEO's untimely death.

