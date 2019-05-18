WATCH: Who was Just Nuisance? Here's why the stolen Simon's Town artefacts are significant...

The Simon's Town Historical Society is offering a R5 000 reward for any information which leads to the recovery, arrest or conviction of those behind the theft of the bronze replica collar and sailor’s cap of the Just Nuisance statue in Jubilee Square.

It is believed that the collar and cap were prised off the piece in April. Owing to its age, he believed it hadn't taken much effort to remove it. He suspected it may have been stolen to be sold as scrap or to be resold as an antique.

Mounted on a granite boulder, the statue was erected in the late 1970s in honour of the Great Dane, the only dog to be enlisted in the Royal Navy.

He died at age 7 in 1944.

Ironically, Just Nuisance had never liked wearing his hat or collar, historical society chairperson Eric Mawhinney told News24.

Anyone with information about the missing pieces is urged to contact Warrant Officer Piedt at Simon's Town police station on 021 786 8646.

Watch the video above for more on Just Nuisance.