WATCH | Widespread destruction in Pretoria CBD after protest descends into looting spree

Firefighters raced to save burning buildings and debris littered in the streets of Pretoria's CBD after a protest descended into a looting spree on Wednesday.

It followed a shutdown earlier in the morning in which thousands of taxis blocked several roads.

The protest soon turned violent and police used rubber bullets to stop looters who targeted various businesses.

According to the City of Tshwane, the riots were incited by a shooting which resulted in the death of a taxi driver.

